CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) adjusts guidance for 2020 total revenue to $1.010B-$1.045 vs. its prior range of $1.015B-$1.055B; compares with consensus of $1.04B.

Sees 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $525M-$550M vs. prior range of $535M-$555M.

Reaffirms guidance for 2020 normalized FFO per share at $3.75-$3.90; consensus of $3.82.

Q1 normalized FFO of 97 cents per share beat the average analyst estimate of 94 cents and increased from 82 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 revenue of $245.9M vs. consensus of $249.5M and $225.0M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 net operating income of $153.3M, up 8% Y/Y.

Leased 31.5 MW of power and CSF in Q1, totaling $38M in annualized GAAP revenue across European locations, with 9 MW totaling $12.5M in annualized GAAP revenue expected to commence this year, reflecting continued strong demand growth in these markets from U.S. hyperscale companies.

Has $22M in available forward equity.

Conference call on April 30 at 11:00 AM ET.

