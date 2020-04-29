Kinder Morgan's (KMI +3.5% ) Natural Gas Pipeline Co. of America says no transport services will be available at the Sabine Pass delivery point in Louisiana, after severe storms damaged the pipeline in the area.

NGPL told customers the event was a "force majeure," and the pipe has "experienced damage related to severe storms at the... Sabine Pass delivery point... that requires immediate investigation and repairs."

Flows through the NGPL Sabine Pass delivery point went from 600M cf/day over the past two weeks to zero, according to analysts at IHS Markit PointLogic.