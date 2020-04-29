Facebook +6.4%; usage tops expectations in Q1

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is up 6.4% in early after-hours trading following Q1 earnings where revenues rose 18%, operating income jumped 78% on higher margins, and net income more than doubled.

Usage came in slightly higher than expected as well: Daily active users at 1.73B on average for March (up 11%), vs. expected 1.7B, and monthly active users of 2.6B as of March 31 (up 10%), vs. 2.55B expected.

Daily active people was 2.36B (up 12%), and family monthly active people rose 11% to 2.99B.

There was a "significant reduction in the demand for advertising, as well as a related decline in the pricing of our ads" over the last three weeks of the quarter. Engagement was up as expected.

Liquidity was $60.29B as of March 31 (after quarter's end, Facebook invested $5.7B in Reliance Jio, and paid a $5B FTC settlement).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

