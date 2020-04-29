Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) +1.9% reports Q2 beats for the quarter ending on March 29. The coronavirus caused a demand reduction of 3G/4G/5G headsets of approximately 21% compared to the company's prior expectation and last year's results.

QCT breakdown: Revenue, $4.1B (+10% Y/Y); EBT, $667M (+23%Y/Y); MSM chip ships, 129M (-17% Y/Y).

QTL breakdown: Revenue, $1.07B (-4% Y/Y); EBT, $671M.

For Q3, QCOM sees revenue of $4.4-5.2B (consensus: $4.89B), EPS of $0.60-0.80 (consensus: $0.79), MSM chip shipments of 125-145M, QCT revenue of $3.6-4.2B, QTT revenue of $750-950M.

Earnings call starts at 4:45 PM with a webcast here.