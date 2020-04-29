Stocks surge as COVID drug hope outweighs dismal economic data

Investors continued to shrug off ugly economic data to send stocks sharply higher, sparked by positive news from the trial of the coronavirus drug under development by Gilead Sciences ( +5.7% ), which said remdesivir helped COVID patients recover faster.

Dow +2.2% , S&P 500 +2.6% , Nasdaq +3.6% .

Dr. Fauci, head of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, later backed the drug's progress, giving stocks more upside momentum.

Gains were further extended gains after Federal Reserve Chair Powell said there very well may be a need to do more to support the economy, while also warning of a significant decline in employment and that reopening of the economy will boost consumption but not to prior levels.

Fed officials restated their pledge to hold the benchmark interest rate near zero and continue buying bonds.

U.S. Treasurys ended mixed and the dollar extended losses following the FOMC rate decision.

WTI June crude oil settled +22% to $15.06/bbl as the U.S. reported the biggest jump in gasoline demand since last year, offering hope that consumption could gradually return.