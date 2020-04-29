Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) fiscal Q2 results:

Revenues: $756.1M (-7.6%); product sales: $623.6M (-6.6%).

Diagnostics: $319.2M (+7.6%); Breast Health: $307.8M (-4.3%).

Net income: $96.3M (+135.3%); non-GAAP net income: $150.9M (-3.2%); EPS: $0.36 (+135.6%), non-GAAP EPS: $0.57 (-1.7%); non-GAAP EBITDA: $248.3M (-2.3%).

Cash flow ops (6 mo.): $$231.6M (-2.7%).

On the COVID-19 front, it is about to launch its Aptima molecular test that detects the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that will be performed on its automated Panther system. It will be initially available for research use only, but it plans to apply for emergency use authorization in the U.S. and CE Mark certification in Europe, both in May, adding that it expects to produce 1M units per week at launch.

