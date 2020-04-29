Chesapeake Energy (CHK -8% ) plunged into the close today following a Reuters report that the company may be preparing a bankruptcy filing.

The company has held discussions with creditors about a debtor-in-possession loan, possibly totaling ~$1B, that would aid operations while it navigates bankruptcy proceedings, according to the report.

Chesapeake reportedly is considering skipping a $192M payment due in August, adding urgency to the discussions with creditors; it also faces a $136M obligation on July 1.

The discussions are in early stages, and the company has made no final decisions about how it plans to address its debts, and still could attempt to persuade creditors to restructure its debt outside of bankruptcy proceedings, the report says.