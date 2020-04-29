EBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) reports gross merchandising volume fell 5.9% Y/Y in Q1 to $21.3B vs. $21.2B consensus.

Global active buyers were up 2% Y/Y across all eBay platforms to total 174M.

The company generated $702M of operating cash flow and $604M of free cash flow from continuing operations in Q1.

Non-GAAP operating margin decreased to 31.5% from 31.6% a year ago.

Looking ahead, eBay sees Q2 revenue of $2.38B to $2.42B vs. $2.33B consensus. Full-year revenue of $9.56B to $9.76B vs. $9.51B consensus is anticipated and EPS of $3.00 to $3.10.

"This guidance reflects management's expectations for operational performance and the impacts seen in both of our Marketplaces and Classifieds platforms to date, but given the uncertainty surrounding the extent and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is difficult to predict what may result as shelter-in-place guidelines are eased and lifted and how global consumer demand, the effects of COVID-19 on the general economy, seller inventory and advertising spending may evolve over time.

EBAY -0.20% AH to $38.95.

Previously: eBay EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (April 29)