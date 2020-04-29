"COVID-19 had minimal net impact on the total company revenue," says Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), reporting a fiscal Q3 beat. Shares are up 2.5% after hours.

Revenue breakdown: Productivity and Business Processes, $11.7B (consensus: $11.53B); Intelligent Cloud, $12.3B (consensus: $11.79B); More Personal Computing, $11B (consensus: $10.46B; withdrawn guidance: $10.75-11.15B)

Intelligent Cloud featured a 59% Y/Y Azure revenue growth (61% in constant currency) compared to the 62% growth in Q2. Enterprise Services grew 6%.

For More Personal Computing, Windows OEM was flat on the year and Surface devices grew 1%.

In Productivity and Business, Office 365 Commercial revenue grew 25%. Office Consumer products and cloud services increased 15%.

The company repurchased $9.9B worth of stock in FQ3, up 33% from a year ago.

Earnings call starts at 5:30 PM with a webcast here.

