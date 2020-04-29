The company opened 17 stores in three states last week, another 100 stores in five other states this week, and expects plenty more in May's first half. The goal is for a majority of stores to be open by early June.

Also announced is a new three-year $225M asset-backed revolver, replacing a previous $50M credit facility.

There have already been sizable salary reductions in the C-suite, and - effective May 3 - there will be temporary cuts in pay for all salaried corporate associates and certain field and supply chain leadership.

The new store opening target this fiscal year is trimmed to 100-120 from 180 previously.

Source: Press Release