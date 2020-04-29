Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) grew funds from operations slightly and increased site rental revenue from last year in its Q1 earnings.

Shares are up 1% postmarket.

Adjusted FFO rose 1% to $593M, with site rental revenues up 5% to $1.31B.

Net income fell 4%, to $185M. EBITDA rose 1% to $814M.

Capital expenditures were $447M ($13M discretionary land purchases, $21M sustaining capex, $413M discretionary capex - including $319M attributable to Fiber, and $87M attributable to Towers).

"Our business continues to perform well during this period of unprecedented uncertainty with COVID-19, and we are focused on taking the appropriate steps to deliver on our long-term annual dividend per share growth target of 7% to 8%," says CEO Jay Brown.

It reaffirmed full-year expectations for AFFO of $2.572B-$2.617B, EBITDA of $3.479B-$3.524B, and site rental revenues of $5.337B-$5.382B.

