Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is up 5.28% after posting higher automotive revenue than anticipated and recording a Q1 profit.

Margins also topped expectations, with automotive margin arriving at 25.5% of sales and GAAP gross margin reported at 20.6% vs 17.5% consensus.

Operating free cash flow less capex was -$895M during the quarter due to inventory growth. That mark could be a conversation starter.

Tesla says the Gigafactory Shanghai saw further volume growth, which resulted in a material improvement in margins of locally made Model 3 vehicles. The EV automaker also says the Model Y contributed to profits, which is the first time in its history that a new product has been profitable in its first quarter. Model Y deliveries from Gigafactory Berlin are scheduled for 2021.

Tesla isn't issuing any near-term guidance due to the pandemic. "While near-term profit guidance is currently on hold, we believe we will achieve industry leading operating margins and profitability with capacity expansion and localization plans underway," notes the company.

