Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) declares $0.87/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. It's apparently the first time in more than a decade that the company hasn't boosted the dividend in Q2. Exxon could still maintain dividend aristocrat status if it manages to hike the payout before year-end.

Forward yield 7.74%

Payable June 10; for shareholders of record May 13; ex-div May 12.

The company reports its Q1 results before the opening bell on Friday.

See XOM Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.