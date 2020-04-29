United Rentals (NYSE:URI) reports total revenue increased 0.4% to $2.13B and rental revenue decreased 0.7% to $1.78B in Q1.

The company recorded adjusted EBITDA of $915M (-0.7% Y/Y) vs. $908M consensus. Adjusted EBITDA margin fell 40 bps Y/Y to 43.1%.

Used equipment sales in the quarter generated $208M of proceed vs. $192M a year ago.

United Rentals withdrew its full-year guidance due to severe economic disruption caused by COVID-19.

URI trades flat in AH trading at $127.81.

Previously: United Rentals EPS beats by $0.82, beats on revenue (April 29)