Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) plans to offer common stock, and will grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares sold in the public offering.

Book runners are Citi and Cowen.

The move comes after the stock has nearly doubled this week when early data on its menin-inhibitor leukemia drug SNDX-5613 was announced. The CEO at the time said clinical activity was achieved quickly after a single 28-day cycle, adding that more findings will come in the fourth quarter.

Shares are down marginally post market.