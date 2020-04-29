While Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) says it continues to assess the situation at its properties and operations on a daily basis, there is no clear timetable on when properties will reopen or any financial outlook to bank on.

The company warns Q2 results will be materially impacted by the rescheduling of the Kentucky Oaks and Derby to Q3 as as well as the property closures.

"Based on our projected operating cash flow needs, interest and debt repayments, and revised maintenance and project capital expenditures described above, we believe we have adequate cash for at least the next twelve months to fund our business operations, meet all of our financial commitments, and invest in key growth capital projects."

