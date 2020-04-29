Hartford Financial (NYSE:HIG) slides 3.4% in after-hours trading after COVID-19 hurt its underwriting operations by ~$50M before tax in Q1.

Q1 core EPS of $1.34 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.33 and was down from $1.39 in the year-ago quarter.

Book value per diluted share at March 31, 2020 of $41.42 falls 6% from Dec. 31, 2019; book value per share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income rose 1% to $44.07.

Q1 net investment income declined 2% to $459M, before tax, due to valuation declines on equity fund investments that mark-to-market through net investment income, a lower yield on fixed maturity investments resulting from reinvesting at lower rates and a lower yield on variable rate investments, partially offset by higher asset levels from Navigators.

Property & Casualty underwriting results were relatively flat with 2019 as lower current accident year catastrophe losses and prior accident year development were up slightly from prior year.

In Group Benefits, HIG incurred an estimated $13M, after-tax, of short-term disability and New York paid family leave reserves in March due to COVID-19; that was more than offset by better mortality experience in group life, including favorable emergence on Q4 2019 claims.

Conference call on April 30 at 9:00 AM ET.

