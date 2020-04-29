Video cloud-service provider Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) posted double-digit revenue gains and logged profit gains in its Q1 earnings.

Revenues rose 11.7% to $46.7M; Of that, subscription and support revenue was $44.7M, up 15%.

Gross profit (non-GAAP) rose to $28.8M from $25.5M; gross margin was 62%.

Non-GAAP operating income was $2.3M vs. a year-ago $19,000.

And GAAP net loss widened to $7.9M, but non-GAAP net income was $1.5M vs. a year-ago loss of $211,000.

Cash flow from operations was $2.4M; free cash flow was -$252,000 after investment of $2.7M in capex and capitalization of internal-use software.

Cash and equivalents came to $32.1M as of March 31, vs. $22.8M as of Dec. 31.

The company withdrew full-year guidance, but for Q2 it expects revenues of $44.5M-$46M, EBITDA of -$0.5M to $1M, and EPS of -$0.05 to -$0.01.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release