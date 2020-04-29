ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) gains 7.8% after hours following Q1 beats with 34% Y/Y revenue growth. The company assumes that the most significant coronavirus headwinds will occur in Q2 and Q3.

Subscription revenue grew 34% Y/Y to $995M.

Total customers with over $1 million in ACV totaled 933, up 30% Y/Y.

Billings rose 29% Y/Y to $1.1B.

FCF was up 30% to $408.6M.

For Q2, ServiceNow sees around $1.01B in subscription revenue, representing a 29-30% growth.

For FY20, subscription revenue is expected to grow 28-29% to $4.17-4.19B.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.