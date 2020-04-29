SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) jumped 7% post-market after BARDA exercised a $101.3 million option in its contract for oral TPOXX for the treatment of smallpox (tecovirimat).

Deliveries expected to start in 2Q and be completed by April of next year.

SIGA’s full 19C BARDA Contract has up to $414 million of procurement-related options remaining for future exercise.

CEO said, “the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically underscored the importance of national preparedness. The exercise emphasizes the critical value of our smallpox anti-viral treatment in that effort, and underscores SIGA’s commitment to working with BARDA and the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (OTC:ASPR) to protect against the threat of a potential smallpox outbreak or bioterror attack.”

SIGA reported ~$27M in revenue in 2019, $477M in 2018 and $12.3M in 2017.

