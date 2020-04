BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Q1 results:

Revenues: $502.1M (+25.3%).

Top sellers: Vimizim: $137.2M (+9.1%); Kuvan: $122.0M (+14.1%); Naglazyme: $114.3M (+31.5%).

Net income: $81.4M (+244.1%); EPS: $0.44 (+237.5%); non-GAAP net income: $116.5M (+369.8%).

2020 guidance: Revenue: $1.85B - 1.95B from $1.95B - 2.05B; Vimizim: $530M - 570M from $560M - 610M; Kuvan: $430M - 480M (unch); Naglazyme: $360M - 400M from $380M - 420M; net income: $20M - 80M (unch); non-GAAP net income: $260M - 310M (unch).

Shares up 1% after hours.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical EPS beats by $0.11, beats on revenue