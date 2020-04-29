Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) drops 6.6% after book value per share of $6.07 at March 31, 2020, sank 30% from $8.62 at Dec. 31, 2019, primarily reflecting $1.84 in derivative-related decreases in value and $0.69 in portfolio-related declines.

Portfolio yields in Q1 of 2.49% slid 18 basis points from 2.67% in Q4, primarily due to lower coupon interest rates on loans underlying the company’s portfolio of agency-guaranteed residential ARM securities as well as changes in lifetime prepayment estimates.

Mortgage prepayments decreased during the quarter to an average annualized constant prepayment rate, or CPR, of 26.71%, vs. 29.39% CPR in the prior quarter.

Capstead sold securities with a basis of $2.60B late in the quarter to maintain portfolio leverage at comfortable levels given disruptions in the financial markets triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Q1 core EPS of 16 cents exceeds the sole analyst estimate of 14 cents and compares with 15 cents in Q4 2019.

"ARM security pricing has improved since quarter end, contributing to an estimated 4%-5% improvement in book value and our leverage now stands at approximately 7.8 times our long-term investment capital," said President and CEO Phillip A. Reinsch.

Conference call on April 30 at 9:30 AM ET.

