Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) +22.4% after-hours as it easily topped Q1 earnings estimates and more than doubled revenues from a year ago.

Matador also reports Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $140.6M vs. $124.8M in the prior-year period, and cash from operations before changes in working capital of $109.4M.

Q1 production fell 4% Q/Q to 71.2K boe/day (57% oil) from 73.7K boe/day but increased 19% Y/Y from 59.9K boe/day; the company says it originally projected a sequential decline of 5%-7% for the quarter.

For FY 2020, Matador expects capital spending of $440M-$500M, 30% below the midpoint of 2019 capex and 53% less than prior 2020 guidance of $690M-$750M.

Revised full-year production of 25.4M-26.5M boe is below earlier guidance of 27M-28.3M boe but 7% above 2019 actual levels.