The June 2020 Eurodollar contract settled today at 99.66, while the March 2024 Eurodollar contract settled at 99.42. That means nearly four years until a full 25 basis point rate hike is priced in.

Meanwhile, there's been perky demand in Eurodollar call options priced above 100, meaning plenty of bets the Fed is going to take its benchmark rate below zero at some point in the next couple of years.

It marks a big contrast to the action after the financial crisis. For years after 2009, traders were consistently betting on imminent Fed rate hikes that never came. The first post-GFC bump in rates in fact didn't happen until December 2015.

Related ETFs: SHY, BIL, SHV, VGSH, SCHO, GBIL, SPTS, DTUS, RISE, CLTL, DTUL, AWTM, BBSA, TUZ