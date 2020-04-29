Wynn CEO shoots for Memorial Day reopening

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) CEO Matthew Maddox stated during a White House meeting today that casinos could reopen by Memorial Day if all goes well.
Earlier this week, the casino operator started to take reservations for Memorial Day weekend.
Of course, how much traffic will be generated during the first few weeks of action is a big wildcard with services likely to still be limited.
Shares of Wynn are up 3.36% in AH trading, while MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) is up 4.52% and Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) is 2.22% higher.