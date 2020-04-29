Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) +3.6% after-hours despite missing Q1 earnings expectations as revenues fell 40% Y/Y.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA is $61.7M vs. $181M in the year-ago quarter.

Warrior says it has placed its Blue Creek mine project in Alabama on hold until at least July, citing uncertainty over the coronavirus for the delay.

The company said in February it would begin development of mine, expecting to spend $550M-$600M over five years.

Warrior also withdraws 2020 guidance and suspends its share repurchase program.

"We are seeing the impact of COVID-19 on global steel production and overall met coal demand in light of reduced automobile manufacturing and a slowdown of construction projects," the companyr says.