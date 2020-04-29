These retailers face up to sweeping pandemic change, UBS says

A deep look by UBS at hardline, broadline and grocery retail says the sectors are set for broad, long-lasting changes from the COVID-19 pandemic - and looks to tease out stock impacts from the new world.

The firm starts laying out broad trends from the societal shifts caused by the pandemic, including widespread stay-at-home orders: more online penetration (vs. brick-and-mortar); a shift of residents from urban settings to suburban/rural; trip consolidation; and prolonged social distancing that will have sweeping effects on how food is prepared and consumed.

And wallet-share shifts are going to benefit some kinds of spending at the expense of others (and some retailers will see increased profitability, and others less).

For example, it notes, a look at retailers by population density shows that low-density names like Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) and Dollar General (NYSE:DG) could benefit from a residential shift away from urban areas toward rural areas.

Some of the $800B in annual leisure travel will shift to home goods; for each 25 bps of wallet share that moves, it could mean 600-800 bps of comp growth for Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), the firm says. And people forgoing their gym membership for home exercise equipment could mean 75 bps to Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) same-store sales growth.

But grocery may see the most pronounced lift: "Between the share shift to food at home and the increased penetration of online grocery, the food retail sector could see long-lasting changes that will have profound impacts." There, a 1,000-bps shift of spending from "food away from home" to "food at home" could translate to 700-800 bps of comp lift for Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Sprouts (NASDAQ:SFM); 600-700 bps for BJ's Wholesale (NYSE:BJ) and Dollar General (DG); and 500-600 bps for Walmart (NYSE:WMT).

Among other effects: Trip consolidation and social distancing likely have a positive effect on mass merchants including Walmart, Target (NYSE:TGT), BJ's and Costco (NASDAQ:COST). And those same effects could hurt more specialty retailers like Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), Ulta (NASDAQ:ULTA), Dick's (DKS), Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) and Hudson (NYSE:HUD).

Overall, costs are likely to rise in the short term as companies set up for the permanence, UBS says, of curbside fulfillment, retail-by-appointment, and automation. But automation investments could pay off in the long term (especially for Walmart, Target and Kroger).