In the earnings call, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) guides Q4 segment revenue that adds up to overall revenue of about $35.85-36.8B (consensus: $36.52B).

Segment outlook: Productivity and Business, $11.65-11.95B (consensus: $12.34B); Intelligent Cloud, $12.9-13.15B (consensus: $13.35B); More Personal Computing, $11.3-11.7B (consensus: $10.98B).

The outlook has a wider than usual range to account for the coronavirus uncertainties. Microsoft also assumes that the remote work tailwinds will continue through the quarter.

For Productivity and Business and Intelligent Cloud, 80% of the sales will come from existing contracts and renewals, which makes the remaining 20% more volatile.

For More Personal Computing, 75% of the revenue is earned in the quarter.

In the presentation materials, Microsoft goes into more detail about how the coronavirus impacted Q3 results:

For More Personal Computing, the supply chain constraints for Windows OEM and Surface eased late in the quarter, and demand increased due to the remote work shift.

For Productivity and Business and Intelligent Cloud, remote work drove increased cloud usage, but there was a slowdown in traditional licenses from small- and mid-sized businesses and LinkedIn and search ad spending.

