Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) is up 20.3% after hours (adding to regular-session gains of 14.7% ) after confirming it received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for its therapy for acute myeloid leukemia.

The FDA granted the designation to MT-401, a multi-tumor-associated antigen-specific T cell product for treating AML following allogeneic stem cell transplant.

"In investigator-sponsored trials, our MultiTAA-specific T cell product candidate was well-tolerated and we have observed clinical benefit across various liquid and solid tumors, suggesting the product candidate's ability to induce a patient's own T cells to expand for a more durable anti-tumor effect," says CEO/President Peter Hoang.