Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is up 1.8% postmarket after getting a Street-high price target from BMO Capital Markets, which started the stock with an Outperform rating.

That's based on advancing its coronavirus vaccine candidate.

The firm's set a price target of $83, implying 79% upside.

The success of the candidate isn't certain, of course, but BMO sees a high probability that Phase 1 results will show the generation of neutralizing antibody titers when reported in June - and a meaningful number of volunteers generating antibodies is a near-term value driver.

Government funding and promising results from later-stage candidates help validate the potential, analyst George Farmer says.