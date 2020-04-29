Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) is reviewing costs and operations at its mines globally and may close sites that are uneconomic, President and CEO Glenn Kellow said on today's earnings conference call.

Peabody cut ~250 positions from its Powder River Basin coal mines this month after trimming 215 jobs from its global mining portfolio during Q1, and Kellow said the company continues to actively pursue structural improvements across its operations.

"Mines that cannot demonstrate a path to cash generation at lower pricing levels will be suspended," Kellow said on the call. "We've proved our willingness to do so with the suspension or closure of several mines in the Midwest in 2019."

Q1 revenues of $846M, a nearly one-third drop from the year-earlier quarter, were Peabody's lowest quarterly result since 2004, citing falling shipments and prices as the coronavirus cuts demand for electricity and steel.

Investors must have like what they heard from the call, as Peabody shares rose 9.4% in today's trade.