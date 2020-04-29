Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) says it's realigning its organization to further streamline its business and drive cost optimization.

The company's chief financial officer, principal financial officer and principal accounting officer, Christine Gorjanc, is retiring effective June 15.

Gordon Mattingly, senior VP of Finance for nearly two years, will take over those roles. He had previously served in various senior leadership roles in finance and operations at Netgear before the two companies separated.

Gorjanc will remain in the CFO role until June 15 to ensure a smooth transition.

The company also named Dennis Aldover VP of Engineering.