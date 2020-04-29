Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) followed ups its profitable Q1 with a confident tone on the earnings call, despite the impact of the pandemic.

Elon Musk said Tesla is putting pedal to the metal with new products, highlighting the Model Y in particular.

He also highlighted the 400-mile "true range" of the Model S.

Musk said production costs in Shanghai are dropping and Model 3 prices in China will be dropped later this week. The company sees more potential to improve margins in China as the supply chain is improved and localized.

CFO Zach Kirkhorn stated the expiration of some EV federal incentives on its orders didn't hurt demand, with Tesla ending the quarter with its "highest ever" backlog. Kirkhorn also reaffirmed that the company has enough liquidity to go ahead with important projects, although the Tesla Semi launch has been pushed back to 2021.

Looking forward as usual, Musk says he is looking forward to being a global manufacturer in North America, China and Europe with capacity of over 1M cars next year.

Tesla expects to hold its Battery Day event in California or Texas (Giga?) in May.

Musk is no fan of shelter in place (he used the word fascist) and would like to see the U.S. invest more infrastructure.