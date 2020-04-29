Tenaris (NYSE:TS) flat after-hours after swinging to a Q1 operating loss of $510M from a year-ago profit of $259M with a 6% Y/Y decline in net sales to $1.76B, and warning of much weaker Q2 results.

The company also proposes to limit FY 2019 dividend payments to the interim payment already made last November.

Tenaris says Q2 sales could fall 35% below Q1 levels and sees Q2 EBITDA margin, excluding restructuring charges, falling to high single digits.

To mitigate the impact of expected lower sales, the company is "working on a worldwide rightsizing program and cost containment plan aimed at... maintaining the continuity of our operations."

Expecting a substantial reduction in sales and margins in the Americas, Tenaris will temporarily close facilities and production lines in the U.S., part of ~$220M in anticipated cost savings by year-end.