Wedbush analyst Dan Ives says strong Model 3 demand out of China remains a ray of light for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a dark global macro and notes the EV automaker appears to be on a run rate to hit 100K unit deliveries in the first year out of the gates for Giga 3.

"In a brutal environment, these recent numbers were a bright spot for the bulls and will likely further fuel this parabolic rally looking forward in shares," he writes in a post-earnings look.

TSLA +9.33% AH to $875.00.

