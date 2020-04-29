Asian stocks higher with spotlight on virus treatment

Asian stocks are higher in early Thursday trading on some buzz over the potential for Gilead Sciences antiviral drug remdesivir to be used for COVID-19 treatment.

There is also some stabilizing manufacturing data from China. The China factory PMI print only came in at 50.8 vs. 52.0 in March and the 51.0 mark expected by economists, but the +50.0 reading signals expansion instead of contraction.

Japan's Nikkei is up 2.2% , Australia's ASX200 is 1.5% higher and the Shanghai Composite Index is 0.7% higher.

U.S stock index futures are flat after a strong day on Wall Street.