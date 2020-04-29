The Trump administration may announce as soon as tomorrow a plan to offer loans to the oil industry that has been ravaged by a historic drop in prices, possibly in exchange for a financial stake, Bloomberg reports.

Energy Secretary Brouillette told a conference call today with an industry group that Treasury Secretary Mnuchin was leaning toward aid that includes two separate programs - bridge loans and emergency lending authority through the Federal Reserve - designed to help smaller and medium sized companies.

The administration reportedly intends to focus efforts on small to medium oil companies that had strong or fair credit ratings before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pres. Trump himself says an announcement would come "shortly."

