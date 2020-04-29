Avangrid expects minimal COVID-19 impact on wind projects
Apr. 29, 2020 1:21 PM ETAvangrid, Inc. (AGR)AGRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Avangrid (AGR -0.9%) projects including an 800 MW offshore wind farm in Massachusetts are moving forward as planned, with no significant changes in schedule, CEO James Torgerson said during today's earnings conference call.
- The company is is confident in its ability to meet earnings targets, since renewable business has little exposure to lower merchant power prices, with 79% of sales under long-term power purchase agreements, the CEO said.
- Avangrid also is not seeing any slowdown in market appetite for renewable projects and sees little customer default risk since most off-takers are investment-grade companies.
- Torgerson also noted that regulated utilities are mostly insulated from the crisis since revenues are protected by decoupling mechanisms.