Sherwin-Williams (SHW +5.9% ) is strongly higher after it provided a full-year forecast at a time when most firms are withdrawing their guidance because of uncertainties caused by the coronavirus.

The company lowered its expected FY 2020 EPS to $16.46-$18.46, including acquisition-related amortization expense of $2.54/share, from prior guidance of $19.91-$20.71, including $2.79 in acquisition-related costs.

Baird analyst Ghansham Panjabi says even though Sherwin-Williams lowered its outlook, the fact that it did not withdraw it altogether makes it a "true rarity" which should boost investor sentiment by providing a "confirmation of broad portfolio stability."

RBC's Arun Viswanathan sees the new forecast as better than expected given Sherwin's North America focus and lower relative exposure to automotive, and he continues to believe the company is in a favorable position to emerge from the crisis stronger and with the ability to regain growth, on continued margin tailwinds and positive longer-term U.S. housing trends.