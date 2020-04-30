"Given the continued deterioration in the macroeconomic outlook and significant mid and long-term uncertainty," Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) is slashing its quarterly dividend to $0.16, from $0.47 per share.

COVID-19 has slammed demand for oil, gas and related products, while crude recorded a historic plunge into negative territory earlier this month.

Shell's adjusted current cost of supplies income, used as a proxy for net profit, slid 45% to $2.9B during the first quarter of 2020, compared with $5.3B a year earlier.

Shell ADSs are listed on the NYSE under symbols RDS.A and RDS.B. As each ADS represents two ordinary shares, their dividends will be cut to $0.32, from $0.94 a share.

CEO Van Burden on Bloomberg:

“The biggest crisis we feel is the crisis of uncertainty.” Calls the cut "an inevitable moment."

In January: “I think lowering the dividend is not a good lever to pull if you want to be a world-class investment case, so we’re not going to do that. And it’s also not needed, to be perfectly honest.”