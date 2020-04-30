Stifel analyst Scott Devitt raises his price target on Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) to $42 from $38, indicating 32% upside .

Rates shares a Buy.

Sees 'clear opportunity' for accelerated adoption of home fitness due to gym closures and prolonged social distancing measures.

Third-party data and commentary from other equipment providers also point to favorable sales trends.

Devitt says Peloton is well-positioned to provide a wide range of consumers with in-home fitness content and equipment through its products and low-priced digital app.

On Monday, SA Author Kevin George wrote that Peleton could be setting up for a short squeeze.

As a group, Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral on PTON.