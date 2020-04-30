Stifel analyst Joseph DeNardi upgrades Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) to Buy from Hold.

Price target of $50, up from $40, indicates 61% upside .

Says LUV's relative underperformance compared to peers offers investors an attractive entry point.

Thinks Southwest will emerge from the COVID-19 crisis in a stronger position than it entered, noting it is building a "liquidity war chest to play offense, at some point, when certain of its peers will be unable to do so."

Believes investors don't sufficiently appreciate the returns Southwest can generate from its capital.

As a group, Seeking Alpha authors are bullish on LOV. SA author Aristofanis Papadatos calls it the most attractive airline right now.