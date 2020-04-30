SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) has widened its record annual loss forecast to ¥900B ($8.4B), from ¥750B ($7B), as it calculates the bottom line hit from souring investments before it releases earnings on May 18.

Triggering the updated outlook is expectations of a ¥700B loss ($6.6B) on its investment in WeWork (WE) that the tech conglomerate holds outside of its $100B Vision Fund (it has poured more than $13.5B in the office-sharing firm so far).

Beyond the losses, SoftBank is also being sued by WeWork for its decision to back out of a $3B tender offer that was agreed upon in October 2019.