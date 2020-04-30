BMO Capital Markets analyst George Farmer initiates coverage on Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA). Rates stock Outperform with a Street-high price target of $83. Inicates 79% upside .

Notes attractive near-term risk/reward profile due to MRNA's coronavirus vaccine development efforts.

Says it's "far from certain" that MRNA’s lead candidate can provide protective immunity against the coronavirus, but notes that its securing $483M from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority and "promising results" with later-stage vaccine candidates validate MRNA's platform potential.

Believes it's possible a meaningful proportion of volunteers vaccinated with its drug will generate neutralizing antibodies, which is a near-term value driver for the stock.