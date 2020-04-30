The International Energy Agency forecasts that global energy demand will fall 6% in 2020, seven times more than during the 2008 financial crisis and the biggest Y/Y percentage drop since WWII (in absolute terms it's the largest on record).

That would be the equivalent of losing the entire energy demand of India, the world's third-largest power consumer with 1.3B people.

"It is still too early to determine the longer term impacts, but the energy industry that emerges from this crisis will be significantly different from the one that came before." said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.

