NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) prices $500M senior unsecured notes due 2025, $500M notes due 2027 and $1B notes due 2030

The notes are be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior basis and will be structurally subordinated to the liabilities, including trade payables, of NXP’s other subsidiaries.

Net proceeds will be used for investments, finance or refinance eligible green projects, repayment of debt and may balance temporarily held as cash and other short term securities

Financial interest expense to increase $8M compared to its prior 2Q20 guidance.

Closing dare is May 1.

NXPI +0.7% after hours to $107.5

Source: Press Release