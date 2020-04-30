Today's ECB meeting will be closely-watched after the French (-5.8% GDP) and Spanish (-5.2% GDP) economies posted their sharpest contractions on record.

The central bank has already launched a €750B Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program to weather the COVID-19 pandemic, putting it on track to buy a total of €1.1T in net assets this year.

Besides a possible expansion to the program, the ECB is likely to focus on bubbling tensions acroos the bloc's the financial system, and rein in yield spread expansions between core and so-called peripheral countries.

Update: The eurozone economy contracted by 3.8% in Q1, compared to the last three months of 2019.

ETFs: FXE, EUO, ERO, DRR, ULE, EUFX, URR, DEUR, DLBR, UEUR