More important than Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) 2% Q1 revenue growth is its April run-rate, which was flat Y/Y - several points higher than Google (GOOG,GOOGL), Barclays Ross Sandler notes, commenting on FB's Q1 earnings beat yesterday.

The strength "illustrates the resilience in FB’s ads system and likely marks the trough growth cadence for 2020," he adds.

"FB is weathering the 2020 storm better than peers, and given the multiple contraction experienced over the last two years (to the current 18x ’22), shares should have room to run."

Sandler believes Facebook "is the best pure play in consumer internet around mobile advertising, and it continues to take a large share of mobile advertising budgets. We expect fundamentals to remain strong going forward."