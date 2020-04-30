As states mull whether to reopen businesses, two of Silicon Valley's most iconic billionaires clashed over lockdown measures during their post-earnings conference calls.

"I worry that reopening certain places too quickly before inaction rates have been reduced to very minimal levels will almost guarantee future outbreaks and worsen longer-term health and economic outcomes," said Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) Mark Zuckerberg.

"To say that they cannot leave their house, and they will be arrested if they do, this is fascist. This is not democratic. This is not freedom. Give people back their goddamn freedom," Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Elon Musk told analysts.

With both companies based in the San Francisco Bay area, could it be that the opinions stem from operating in vastly different industries - online vs. manufacturing?

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.