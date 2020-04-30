eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) reported Q1 results ahead of expectations, with GMV exceeding consensus estimates by more than 4%, Stifel analyst Scott Devitt writes in a note following eBay's Q1 earnings beat yesterday.

"We recently raised our estimates and upgraded our rating to Buy, reflecting the favorable setup driven by an accelerated shift to eCommerce as a result of the pandemic and its impact on traditional retail. This evening’s report demonstrated that positive trends in the eCommerce landscape are materializing on eBay's platform," he says.

April GMV is growing in excess of 20% y/y with no signs of deceleration. Says marketplace momentum may prove more durable than anticipated.

Notes that shelter-in-place orders have created a more challenging near-term environment for the Classifieds business, which may delay the possibility of a transaction.

Price target of $45 implies 15% upside .

